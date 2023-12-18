Newborough-based Indian catering company says this time of year is ‘all about giving back to the community’

An family-run Indian catering business based near Peterborough is helping to spread Christmas cheer by laying on a special ‘Curry and Carols’ event this week.

The Little Panjab Food Company will be cooking delicious free meals for anyone who may be “sleeping rough or just in need of a good meal” on Tuesday December 19.

The event, which will aim to accommodate up to 50 people, will be held at The Light Project Peterborough at Gravel Walk from 4pm.

Rajni and David Singh, helped here by grandson Dalip, have made the Little Panjab Food Company stall a familiar sight at festivals and events across the region.

David Singh helps run the Newborough-based family business.

“It’s all about giving back to the community,” he said.

“Our ethnic background is Indian Sikh and part of our faith says you do share and you do give back to others.”

The Little Panjab Food Company was set up by David’s wife Rajni – who is also the the head chef – back in 2018.

Rajni and David will be cooking delicious free Indian meals for anyone who may be “sleeping rough or just in need of a good meal.”

The couple’s stall has grown to become a regular sight at local festivals and events, such as the Burghley Christmas Fair, the Greenbelt Music Festival, and the Peterborough Beer Festival.

“We have a donation tin at the front of our stall which is there to raise money for food which we will then give back to the community,” David explained.

“Rather than just buy a trolley full of shopping, we think ‘well why not give our [cooked] food away at the end of the year to people who deserve to be fed or may have a few challenges?”

This will be the second time Rajni and David have teamed up with The Light Project Peterborough, one of the city’s leading homeless support charities.

David recalled how positive last year’s inaugural event was for the staff and guests who attended.

“It was good,” he said: “In one of the rooms there were carol singers and they were signing away, and we were in another room, serving curry, and people were taking those and having a go at signing as well.”

“Everybody got into the atmosphere and the swing of the thing.”