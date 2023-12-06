Specialist courses will focus on helping children and young people to become healthier and happier

A new service which offers children, young people and families free access to award-winning healthy lifestyle support has launched across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

It is hoped the new initiative will help children and young people to build healthy, lasting habits through small, simple changes, such as managing their weight more effectively.

The specialist courses will be delivered by health and wellbeing experts, Maximus, and focus on helping children and young people to become healthier and happier.

Organisers say they are looking forward to helping anyone who will benefit from making positive and sustainable lifestyle changes:

“We’re excited to be working in partnership with Healthy You to make a real difference to the health of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough,” said Margaret McNab, Managing Director of Health at Maximus.

“These new services provide the specialist advice, support and techniques that will help families, including those with complex needs, to live a healthier life.”

The 12-week long courses are delivered through relaxed, family-focused sessions which can be delivered in person or online, depending on the needs of the family.

Those attending will be split into two age groups: four- to 12-year-olds, and 12 to 17s.

Specialist one-to-one support (which can be tailored to an individual’s unique needs) is available for children and young people with medical, emotional, or behavioural issues.

Val Thomas, Deputy Director of Public Health Cambridgeshire County Council believes this service will benefit all involved:

“This service will help local children and their families to lead healthier lives and support our… goals of tackling obesity and achieving better outcomes for our children,” she said.

The services are limited only to people living in Cambridgeshire or Peterborough aged between four and 17. Anyone interested in joining must be able to show that they are above their ideal weight (based on the BMI centile chart).