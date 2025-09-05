Free community fitness session in Peterborough to raise awareness of campaign supporting non-verbal children

A free community workout session is taking place in Peterborough this weekend to support a charity helping non-verbal children.

The free hour-long session will be held on Saturday morning, from 9.30am, at the Peterborough Rowing Lakes.

It is hoped the event will raise awareness for ‘Let Them Have Their Voices’ – a charitable campaign supporting non-verbal children through ‘talker’ software and devices like iPads that enable them to communicate.

Running the initiative is Jack Clarke – from Peterborough-based coaching firm Built Around Fitness (BAF), who has chosen to hold the event to celebrate his 30th birthday the same day.

The free fitness session will involve various fitness communities across Peterborough.

He said: "The full body workout will bring people together of all backgrounds and abilities in a positive, inclusive atmosphere, showcasing how fitness can unite the community for a powerful cause.

"On the day I’ll have lots of information about the Voices campaign, to help raise awareness of the fantastic work they do.

“Over the past weeks campaigning we’ve been collaborating with different clubs and gyms on hikes and pop-up events. All of which will be attending the workout on the 6th with their clients / members.”

Explaining why he chose to support non-verbal children, Jack said: “Recently I was introduced to an amazing local boy Joshie - who doesn’t speak, but communicates boldly using a device called a talker: speech software installed on an iPad. Watching Joshie tap out words, jokes, even feelings – it changed something in me. That’s when I learned about the campaign - 'Let Them Have Their Voices'.

Those wishing to take part in the fitness class are asked to meet at the main car park for Peterborough Rowing Lakes.