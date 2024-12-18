Frasers and Taco Bell team up with Peterborough Jobcentre to hire staff for stores at Queensgate Shopping Centre

Fast food chain Taco Bell looking to recruit five plus staff

Retail giant Frasers has teamed up with Peterborough Jobcentre in a bid to recruit staff for its new store at the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The retailer is looking to fill a range of vacancies from store assistants to managers and has sought the help of the city’s Jobcentre to find the new staff.

The number of people being sought by Frasers is not known but the retailer is set to occupy the units that were once home to department chain John Lewis, which employed about 318 staff.

The Jobcentre has also been tasked by fast food operator Taco Bell to recruit more than five staff its new outlet that will also open in the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Stephen Lankester, District Operations Leader for the Jobcentre, said: “We are helping Frasers to find staff for its new store at the Queensgate Shopping Centre

"We are actively promoting vacancies that will range from store assistants to managers for Queensgate’s newest shop.”

Frasers has also unveiled its own recruitment campaign with plush hoardings outside its Queensgate units urging people to ‘Join Our Team’.

Its adverts highlight staff benefits such as individual and team bonuses, 20 percent discount, training and development and flexible working options.

The Frasers signs show it is bringing its popular brands Flannels, Sports Direct, USC and Game to Queensgate.

A firm date for the opening of the Frasers’ stores, thought to be across three floors of the Queensgate, has not yet been given other than that it will happen sometime next year.

The Mexican-inspired food restaurant operator Taco Bell is to open a restaurant that will seat 20 people indoors, and takeaway in two converted Queensgate units which look out onto Cathedral Square.

Taco Bell has put up a range of coloured signage near its outlet stating: ‘We’re hiring’.

The adverts encourage people to scan a barcode to apply for vacancies at the new outlet.

The restaurant is expected to employ about 36 staff, which will be made up of 16 full-time and 20 part-time staff.