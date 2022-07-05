A Yaxley school girl has raised almost £500 to help the homeless, after being inspired by her mum’s hard work as a volunteer.

Francesca Sharpe, 8, wanted to raise money for people living on the streets after witnessing her mum’s vital work for Peterborough Homeless Helpers.

"She wanted to do something to help raise money and find a way she could contribute and be part of it,” Francesca’s mum, Katie Sharpe, 32, said.

Francesca Sharpe, from Yaxley, cashing in a cheque for £180, which she raised at school

Francesca raised £180 by putting on a ‘dress down day’ at William de Yaxley Junior School in May earlier this year.

"We were completely unaware that she went into school one day and spoke to her headteacher about doing a charity day to raise money,” Katie said.

“She got a taste for it and liked to know that she could make an impact and be able to help.”

Katie also set up a GoFundMe page on July 28, which has raised £300 in one week.

Francesca plans to continue fundraising during the summer holiday and hopes to hold a cake sale and lemonade stand outside her nan’s house on Main Street, Yaxley, as well as a sponsored silence, walk and car boot toy sale.

“It makes me emotional and just so proud of her,” Katie said. “It’s taught her that we don’t judge people by their situations, as well as teaching her to be kind for the sake of kindness.”

Katie has been volunteering at Peterborough Homeless Helpers for a year. She participates in ‘outreach’ on Saturday and Sunday evening where the group distributes hot food and supplies to its regular service users in the city centre.

She started volunteering in the wake of her dad’s death.

“My dad wasn’t homeless but when we were sorting his house, after he passed away, it turned out that he had got himself into a bit of a situation where things weren’t as easy as he was making out,” she said.

"It made me realise that so many people are silently suffering and need some help.

"They need someone to show that they care, which I think is the most important thing.”