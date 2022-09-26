Four taxis and private hire vehicles have been taken off Peterborough streets after they were found to be unworthy in spot checks.

Dozens of cars were checked in a special operation to keep residents safe in Peterborough – with a series of safety issues discovered by testers.

On September 8, 39 taxis and private hire vehicles were stopped by Cambridgeshire Police and inspected at Pleasure Fair Meadow car park, Oundle Road. The taxis were checked for potential safety risks, whilst drivers were checked to ensure their licences were compliant.

The operation took place earlier this month

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four of those vehicles were issued with immediate prohibition notices by the DVSA due to being in an unroadworthy condition and were removed from the road.

A further ten vehicles were issued with warnings and suitable advice.

Notable defects identified in the operation included dangerously worn tyres, non-functioning lights and tinted windows being darker than lawfully permitted.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Communications, Culture and Communities, Councillor Steve Allen, said: “The importance of this joint operation in cracking down on unroadworthy taxis and private hire vehicles cannot be understated. Peterborough’s taxi and private car hire services are used by thousands every day, we must ensure that these vehicles are safe.