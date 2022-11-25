Former British, European & World Martial Arts Champion Dave Mears (59) has thanked staff at Peterborough City Hospital for helping him learn to walk again following a leg amputation.

Dave has persevered through a series of health challenges over the last two years that have ultimately seen him lose his left leg above the knee to an infection called Osteomyelitis.

He was first admitted to hospital with the life-threatening illness before later returning for rehabilitation, where the staff are helping him to learn to walk again with a hi-tech prosthetic leg worth over £3000.

Dave Mears with all of his Martial Arts awards alongside Dave now learning to walk on his new prosthetic leg.

Dave, who now lives in Bourne after spending three months in hospital and undergoing four major operations, said: “All the staff have been absolutely marvellous and the aftercare was been faultless.

"They have been a big support to me because the whole process has been very tough both physically and mentally. I have tremendous gratitude.

Now that Dave is starting to get back on his feet, he has been able to return to one of his passions- photography.

Alongside winning several world titles and representing the Tae Kwon-Do Association of Great Britain as Dave “Machine Gun” Mears, he has held several jobs in a varied career including Paratrooper in the Army Parachute Regiment and media manager in Bangkok. He has also done photo shoots with several famous faces including former Snooker legend Jimmy “The Whirlwind” White.

Dave down at Bourne Town with Peterborough United mascot Peter Burrow and Posh Women General Manager Bobby Copping.

He is now happy to be voluntarily photographing Bourne Town and Peterborough Women’s (who are based at Bourne’s Abbey Lawn ground) matches.

He added: “I love photography. It is great for my mental health. That's what the nurses spoke about, not sitting at home and getting depressed and I said, that’s just not me.

"I’ve had a great life and I’m still standing. The phrase I always remember is what doesn’t kill us makes us stronger.

“Being involved with Posh Women in particular is so great because of all they and Bobby Copping do for mental health awareness.

Dave during his world title-winning taekwondo days.

"I know what it’s like trying to emerge and be seen. I spent so long trying to get an agent only to be told there was no money in martial arts. So, I like to help raise their profile wherever I can. They’re a great side.”