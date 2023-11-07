Former soldier from Wisbech to march past Cenotaph with fellow veterans on Remembrance Sunday
A military veteran from Wisbech will be among those marching past the Cenotaph in London as part of this year’s Remembrance Sunday commemorations on November 12.
Shaun Gregory will be part of a 50-strong delegation of veterans, carers, and staff who will be representing Help for Heroes during the march-past.
The parade will see 10,000 members of the veteran community marching shoulder-to-shoulder along Whitehall in a moving act of remembrance.
“I feel very proud and honoured to be going to the Cenotaph,” Shaun said. “It will be one of the proudest experiences of my life.”
“I’m grateful to the charity for the opportunity to attend,” he added.
The 53-year-old served with the Royal Pioneer Corps and Royal Logistic Corps for 22 years.
He completed five operational tours during the 1990-91 Gulf War, and three tours in Bosnia.
Shaun is now registered blind and has been supported by Help for Heroes for the past seven years.
“A hell of a lot of Help for Heroes’ support is life changing for me,” he acknowledged.
“I don’t know what I would do without them – I honestly mean that.”
An instantly recognisable champion of the Armed Forces community, Help for Heroes helps military veterans, and their families, to recover from battlefield trauma and get on with their lives.
This year’s Help for Heroes delegation - which includes 31 veterans supported by the charity – is the largest the charity has sent to attend the annual parade.
A spokesman for Help for Heroes said: “As we join the nation to commemorate the men and women who lost their lives while serving our country, Help for Heroes also remembers those still fighting their own battles today.”
Thanks to the generosity of the British public, Help for Heroes has helped to transform the lives of more than 30,000 veterans and family members. However, there are thousands more who need the charity right now, and many who will require its support for the rest of their lives.
“We remain at the side of veterans and their families who are struggling with painful injuries, mental trauma, isolation, and more,” the spokesman said.
“We will provide life-changing support for as long as it takes.”