Former snack packing unit in Peterborough could be converted into flats

Plans have been revealed for two new flats on a residential street in Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Raheel applied to Peterborough City Council for planning permission on October 20 to convert a former snack preparation and packing unit at 2 Atkinson Street.

If approved, it would see the addition of two one-bedroom studio flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of the derelict building is also proposed to be demolished to provide two on-site parking spaces, pedestrian access leading to the site as well as access to a garden, bins and cycle storage area.

Atkinson Street, Peterborough

Planning documents submitted by the applicant describe the property as “vacant and dilapidated”, but claim the new flats would provide “desirable modern living accommodation”.

The proposed one-bedroom flats would have an open plan kitchen, dining and bedroom area.

A planning statement reads: “It is considered that the proposal will not have any detrimental impact on the amenity of the adjoining properties or the surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is achieved through a considered design approach and inherent harmony with the surrounding built environment including approach to scale, form and materiality.

“It is believed that the proposal will provide a positive contribution to the area whilst satisfying the requirements of future users.”

City council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.