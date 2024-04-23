The former Post Office in Cowgate, Peterborough, which entrepreneur James Morgan, inset, is considering turning into a steakhouse restaurant.

Stilton Butchers' owner James Morgan has revealed plans to open a steakhouse restaurant in the former Post Office in Peterborough’s Cowgate.

The entrepreneur says he is currently exploring the possibility of launching a Stilton Butcher Steakhouse in the old Post Office building, which has been left empty and boarded up for eight years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is in talks with the building’s owner and says that along with his business partners, the aim is to open similar steakhouses in Cambridge and Nottingham.

The property, which has a large frontage on to Cowgate, has become an eyesore on the historic trading street since the Post Office left the building for smaller premises inside WH Smith, in Bridge Street.

The project is part of an overhaul of Mr Morgan’s butchers business, which was started by his father Peter Morgan in 1978.

James said: “We have also moved our business out of Prosper Court in Harrier Way, Yaxley, and will be moving to Newmarket ion partnership with another company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will be operating from half of a huge 6,000 square feet unit there.

"The reason is that we outgrown our unit here and Newmarket also offers better proximity to locally sourced meat.”

James will be opening in partnership with renowned butchers Musk’s, which holds the highly coveted Royal Warrants from four members of the royal family, including the late Queen.

He vowed: “But we will not be forgetting our Peterborough roots and we will be having a base in Fengate where customers can collect their orders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was our Peterborough customers who helped build up the business and we will not forget them. Orders from PE code will be dealt with first and we will be offering a 20 per cent discount code.

Mr Morgan’s late father founded Stilton Butchers in 1978 operating from a shop in the village of Stilton

The current Stilton Butchers is an online business with orders delivered across the UK, although its focus is still on its Peterborough customers.