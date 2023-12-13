Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former police station in Peterborough is to be turned into a day nursery for children. ​

Work is under way to fit out a 1,087 square feet unit at 6A Skaters Way, at the Werrington Centre, into a day nursery with sensory room.

The new occupiers have signed a 10 year lease on the property and say it is hoped the Cozee Cubs Nursery will be up and running during January.

The venue for the new day nursery at Skaters Way, Werrington, Peterborough

The letting has been overseen by agents Savills on behalf of Melbourne Holdings.

The single-storey property was a police station several years ago until it was turned into a retail unit with kitchenette, WC and storage, parking and service yard.

A spokesperson for the family-run Cozee Cubs Nursery said the venture was an expansion of the Apple Tree Nursery currently run by a director of the new nursery.

It is expected that a manager, deputy manager and up to three assistants will be appointed for the new nursery.

The spokesperson said: “We’re currently fitting out the new nursery and hope to be open by the middle of January

“We expect there to be high demand for the nursery as more parents find they have to return to the office.

"We are looking to provide something that is a lot different to other nurseries in Peterborough.

"It will be different in the way it is run and in its offering for children and parents and which will aim to make their lives easier.”