Former Peterborough offices could become care home

Brightfield Group has submitted an application to transform the former Yorkshire Building Society offices into a care home with 124 bedrooms.

The company last September also received planning permission to convert the site into 96 two-bedroom apartments.

Under its latest plans, the first floor would be extended within the inner courtyard along with a “small two storey extension to provide additional bedrooms”.

The former Yorkshire Building Society offices in Lynch Wood

The care home would create the equivalent of 25 full-time jobs, while there is already said to be adequate parking on site.