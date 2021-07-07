Former Peterborough offices could become care home
Plans to convert former offices in Lynch Wood into a care home have been drawn up.
Brightfield Group has submitted an application to transform the former Yorkshire Building Society offices into a care home with 124 bedrooms.
The company last September also received planning permission to convert the site into 96 two-bedroom apartments.
Under its latest plans, the first floor would be extended within the inner courtyard along with a “small two storey extension to provide additional bedrooms”.
The care home would create the equivalent of 25 full-time jobs, while there is already said to be adequate parking on site.
Yorkshire Building Society has previously relocated its staff to smaller offices in Orton Southgate.