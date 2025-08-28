Former Peterborough man to be county's new top cop on £181,000 annual salary

A former Peterborough man is expected to be appointed as the new top cop for Cambridgeshire on an annual salary of £181,575.

Simon Megicks, who grew up and went to school in Peterborough, has been named as the preferred appointment as the new Chief Constable for Cambridgeshire Constabulary by Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston.

The appointment of Mr Megicks, who is currently the Deputy Chief Constable of Norfolk Constabulary, is expected to be confirmed by the Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Panel at a meeting in Peterborough on September 4.

If the appointment is approved, Mr Megicks will take over from current Chief Constable Nick Dean who retires on September 28 after 31 years’ service.

The appointment will be for an initial term of five years and comes with a £181.575 a year salary, which is set nationally by the Home Secretary.

Mr Megicks began his police career in Cambridgeshire in 1996 as a Police Constable but within nine years had been promoted to Superintendent.

In his CV, Mr Megicks states that he ‘lives in the county where his wife runs her own business, and where his children go to school and enjoys spending time with his family, and when time allows, getting into the gym.’

The recommendation to appoint Mr Megicks, who is is also the National Police Chief Constables Lead for Public Contact, follows an intensive recruitment process leading to a unanimous recommendation by the constabulary's Recruitment Panel

The panel stated: “Mr Megicks exhibited clear strategic thinking, proven operational leadership, a strong commitment to public service and partnership working, and an ethical approach to difficult decision-making.”

Mr Preston said: “Simon performed very well throughout the whole assessment process demonstrating his vision, determination and resilience – all skills necessary to lead the constabulary and follow in Nick Dean’s footsteps."

He said Mr Megicks is “someone who listens and responds to the public with a strong presence both as an individual and as a representative of policing, working with the public, communities, and partners.”