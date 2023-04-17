The Chief Constable of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Nick Dean, has announced he is to retire after 31 years’ service.

Mr Dean was appointed as Chief Constable in September 2018 and say he plans to retire in September this year.

He said: “It has been an immense honour to work in Cambridgeshire Constabulary – with the officers, staff and volunteers who make the organisation run so efficiently on a daily basis.

“I have been part of some significant changes during my time in office, including leading the Force through the Uplift programme, resulting in us employing the highest number of officers in the Constabulary’s history.

“I have had the privilege to serve in two police forces and I have done some amazing things throughout my policing career which could never be replicated in any other job.”

Mr Dean first joined Norfolk Constabulary in September 1992, where he progressed through each rank up to Chief Superintendent, serving in uniform and crime investigation roles.

Prior to being promoted to Assistant Chief Constable, he was head of CID and then Chief Superintendent for the county’s local policing structure.

He was appointed Temporary Assistant Chief Constable in Norfolk in June 2013 and was made substantive ACC in May 2016; he became temporary Deputy Chief Constable in October 2016.

Mr Dean was substantively promoted to DCC in February 2017 and joined Cambridgeshire Constabulary as Chief Constable in September 2018.

