The former landlord of a once-popular Peterborough pub has raised concerns over the building’s future.

The Ploughman in Werrington opened in 1982 and served its community until early 2024 when it closed following a legal battle between former landlord Andy Simmons and previous owners of the building Melbourne Leisure Holdings.

A planning application, which has already been refused once, was recently re-submitted by the current owners Gujjar Investments Ltd to convert the former pub into a smaller sports bar and three retail units.

The company has begun works on the building, stripping out its interior and allegedly knocking down the front exterior wall.

The old Ploughman pub

Mr Simmons, who was landlord of The Ploughman for almost 20 years, recently took pictures inside the building and said he was concerned about its future given that work had commenced.

Mr Simmons claimed that the building was registered as a Building of Architectural Interest, and Peterborough City Council has since confirmed this to be true.

The council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that there was risk associated with external changes made to a building while a planning application was pending.

Mr Simmons said he feared for the future of the Werrington Centre as a whole, which he described as a “ghost town”.

The former Ploughman building currently has boarding up across the whole of its frontage and pictures appear to show the removal of brickwork behind it.

Mohammed Billal, director of Gujjar Investments Ltd who now own the building, said: “We’re there to develop the place and move forward.

“Planning is in process as we speak. We have the relevant teams out there that know what they’re doing and are carrying out their job.

“It’s not our first project. We do many projects in Peterborough and we have good plans lined up for the premises which will help the local economy and bring more jobs to the area.

“We just want to get moving forward with it.”

Mr Billal’s first application for the former Ploughman building was refused by city council planners in April due to not being able to justify the loss of a community facility as well as noise and parking concerns.

The fresh application submitted on July 24 claimed to rectify these issues.

Cllr Nick Thulbourn, cabinet member for growth and regeneration at the council, said: “The Ploughman Pub in Werrington is registered as a Building of Architectural Interest.

“This is different to being a Listed Building, which has legal protection, meaning any alterations, extensions or demolitions require special permission, known as Listed Building Consent.

“We understand there may be concern for seeing works undertaken whilst there is a live planning application in with the local planning authority.

“Internal works or external works that do not affect the external appearance of the building do not require planning permission.

“Any works that are deemed unacceptable will have to be made good.

“The works may require the applicant to engage with Building Control, either through the local authority or with a private company to ensure the works meet building regulations.

“There is risk associated with external changes made to a building while a planning application is pending.”