Former military home garages to be demolished in Wittering

It is part of a wider refurbishment of the former RAF homes

A row of 15 garages that once served military families will be demolished as part of a wider refurbishment of the area.

Once the block of garages, located on Lale Walk in Wittering, have been demolished, the surface will be re-laid with tarmac and permeable block paving to be used as a driveway.

The planning application, submitted by Annington Property Ltd to Peterborough City Council, described the garages as “redundant, unusable and unsafe”.

The garages being demolished

The wider former military housing area, which includes Lale Walk and Jefferson Close, was transferred from the Ministry of Defence to Annington Property Ltd.

Annington specialises in converting former MoD homes and is currently undertaking a refurbishment of the area.

The company applied to the city council for prior approval of the garage demolition, but planners decided it was not required and the development could go ahead.

Surveys were carried out on the garages which found no presence of asbestos and no evidence of bats recorded.

Work is expected to commence on April 1, according to the planning application.

Plans state: “The garages will be demolished by remote means using a 360 excavator fitted with a hydraulic rotating demolition grab attachment suitable for building type structure.”