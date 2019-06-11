Former footballers and famous faces to play in Peterborough cancer charity match

Have your say

Former footballers and famous faces are to take in a charity match in Peterborough.

On Saturday, June 29 two teams will line up for a Football vs. Cancer match at In2itive Park for the fifth successive year, with previous editions so far raising in excess of £30,000 for a variety of youth cancer charities.

The 2019 beneficiary is Anna’s Hope – an entirely not-for-profit charity based locally which gives hope to children and young people diagnosed with brain tumours.

Some of the celebrities that have pledged their support are:

▪. Hollywood Star and stand-up Comedian Omid Djalili.

▪. Ex-footballers Neil “Razor” Ruddock, Paul Canoville, Marcus Gayle, Julian Joachim, David Norris and Marcus Ebdon.

.▪ Reality TV stars Joseph Valente (The Apprentice), Paul Manners (Britain’s Got Talent), George Gilbey (Gogglebox) and J-Ush Starz (First Dates).

▪. Global DJ and producer Krafty Kuts.

▪. Former boxers Ben “Duracell” Jones and Cello “Dangerous” Renda.

▪. TV star and radio DJ Rob Lamarr (Super Casino).

. Celebrity entertainer “The Magic Mod”, and others still to be confirmed.

The celebrities will play against a squad comprising members of the Peterborough public, all of whom have bid online in a blind auction to secure their place in the team. Last year the result ended 4-1 to the celebrities.

Gates open at 1pm and kick-off will be 2pm.

After the match the celebrities will attend the gala dinner and charity auction at the Holiday Inn Peterborough (West), dining alongside members of the public who can purchase places at the meal.

Places can be reserved at: http://www.footballvscancer.org/contact.

Celebrity team co-manager Neil Ruddock said: “I’m always keen to do whatever I can to help raise money for cancer charities and especially where children are involved”.

Event committee chair Shaun Harley added: “The match is always lots of fun and we have set ourselves a target of exceeding the £10,000 mark raised this year for such a worthy charity”.

The event website is at www.footballvscancer.org.

Match tickets are priced at £5 per person and anyone under the age of 16 or over 65 will be admitted free of charge.