A former council leader is behind a jobs creating industrial development planned for agricultural land in Peterborough.

Ex-Peterborough City Council leader John Holdich, who retired last year, is hoping to secure the green light for a 22,000 square metres employment development on a site south of Oxney Road that he owns with his wife.

They have hired London-based Providence Land Ltd as agents to put together the application for the 7.38 hectares plot that makes up part of the Red Brick Farm site, which has been earmarked for employment use by the local authority.

A section of the employment opportunity site at Red Brick Farm, in Edgerley Drain Road, Fengate, Peterborough.

Outline plans submitted to the council seek approval for the use of 5,492 square metres for general industrial development, a further 4,553 square metres for light industrial use and 11.955 square meres for storage and distribution.

In a statement submitted to the council, a Providence Land spokesperson states: “The advantages in terms of employment, economic activity and realisation of the overall project point in favour of an early consent and implementation.

"This outline permission is the vital step to this end.

"Conditions can be used to safeguard and the integrity of the overall concept.”

Former Councillor John Holdich is looking to secure planning approval for industrial development on his land in Peterborough.

The plans also envisage the installation of solar panels on the top of the buildings combined with ‘green roofs’.