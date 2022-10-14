Former Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson has spoken of his pride after being given a life peerage.

Mr Jackson represented the Peterborough constituency for 12 years from 2005 to 2017 for the Conservative Party. He was also Special Adviser at the Department for Exiting the European Union.

The announcement was made today, meaning he will become Baron Jackson of Peterborough – the first time Peterborough will be represented in the House of Lords since the death of Brian Mawhinney.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Mr Jackson said: “I am very pleased and honoured. It is a great privilege to be able to sit in the House of Lords.

"I hope to be able to speak on important issues affecting people in Peterborough, and support the MP Paul Bristow.

"It also keeps my passion for politics and Government to the fore.”

By being awarded the peerage, Mr Jackson will surrender his ability to vote in general elections.

He said it was a particular honour to be among the first to be given the peerage by King Charles III.

He said: “Like most people my whole life has been dominated by our Queen. I took my oath in Parliament three times to her, and I met her and other members of the Royal Family.”

While Mr Jackson was not born in Peterborough, he said using the city in his title was an easy decision to make. He said: “It was my privilege to serve the city for 12 years. Some people choose the city where they come from, but that wouldn’t have felt right.”

Mr Jackson, who was born in London, was at times a controversial figure in the city, but won three consecutive elections, and was a prominent Brexiteer.

Other people to be given peerages include Sir Michael Hintze, Businessman, founder of the Hintze Family Charitable Foundation; Trustee of the National Gallery, former first Minister of Northern Ireland Dame Arlene Foster and Thomas Watson – formerly Deputy Leader of the Labour Party.