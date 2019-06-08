Former Cambridgeshire police chief constable recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours

The former Chief Constable at Cambridgeshire Constabulary has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Alec Wood has been awarded the Queen’s Police Medal in recognition for his dedication and commitment to duty.

Mr Wood served 32 years as a police officer, five of which were in Cambridgeshire when he became Chief Constable in August 2015, before retiring.

His police career began in Lincolnshire as a police constable in 1986 where he progressed through each rank up to Chief Superintendent serving in uniform and crime investigation roles.

In 2009 he was appointed the Temporary Assistant Chief Constable (ACC) for Lincolnshire and in 2010 was appointed the ACC for Operational Policing in Derbyshire.

In 2012 Mr Wood returned to Lincolnshire becoming Deputy Chief Constable (DCC) and then acting Chief Constable before joining Cambridgeshire Constabulary as DCC in 2013.

John Apter, national chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said: “Being presented with an honour from Her Majesty the Queen is an extraordinary achievement and I congratulate all who have been awarded on this special day.

“Police heroism and sacrifices in the line of duty are at the forefront of our minds as a federation and we are thrilled to see so many officers recognised in such a way; officers undertaking incredibly difficult roles, often putting their lives on the line for the benefit of others – a recognition they should rightly be proud of.

“We are proud of the commitment shown by officers throughout the country and we will continue our work nationally and locally with federation representatives to engage with forces and chief officers to see more honours extended to this vital public service.”

Liz Groom, chair of the Cambridgeshire Police Federation, tweeted: “Really pleased to see ⁦@CambsCops former Chief Constable Alec Wood on this list. Well done Sir.”