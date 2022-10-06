Forbidden Halloween coming to Peterborough

A special Halloween music event featuring a line-up of some of the best tech, drum and bass and house artists the UK has to offer is coming to Peterborough.

The Forbidden Halloween event will take place at the East of England Arena, in Oundle Road, on Saturday, October 29.

Organisers are promising a night of music across two stages.

The Main Hall will feature sets from ‘drum and bass royalty’ and the Atrium Stage is hosted by Mixology.

The line-up includes British DJ and producer Andy C, who has recently announced a show at the London O2 Arena – which will be the first ever drum and bass event to be performed at the venue.

Wilkinson, Shy FX, Kings of The Rollers, Macky Gee, Skepsis, Darkzy, Siren, Natty Lou and Bou, and Ad Apt, Dynamite, Inja and Tonn Piper make up the bumper line-up performing on the Main Hall stage.

The Atrium Stage will feature tech and house artists, including: Alan Fitzpatrick, Darius Syrossian, Ben Hemsley, Pax, Joe Quinn, James Chan, Tom Skinner and Maur – an emerging duo on the scene, one of which is from Peterborough.

It will be the second consecutive year that Forbidden Halloween has been hosted in Peterborough – and organisers expect to transport 6,000 people to the event from across the UK via its coach network.