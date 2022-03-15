Footbridge over River Nene in Peterborough closed
A footbridge over the River Nene has been closed to allow works to take place.
By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 4:46 pm
The bridge at the Orton Mere sluice closed yesterday (Monday), and will re-open on Friday.
A spokesman for the Nene Park Trust said; “The Orton Mere bridge will be closed to the public from 14th-18th March due to important maintenance works being carried out by the Environment Agency. We apologise for any inconvenience this causes.”