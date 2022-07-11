Football vs Cancer football match raises £10,000 for children's charity Anna's Hope

A charity football match for Anna’s Hope raised £10,000 for children living with brain tumours.

Former England internationals Neil Ruddock and Des Walker, as well as Premier League winner Colin Hendry, were among the football legends side.

They took on a team made up of ‘the mighty public’ on July 9 at the Bee Stadium in Lincoln Road.

Anna's Hope founder Carole Hughes pictured with some of the family youngsters supported by the charity (image: David Lowndes)

Shaun Hartley, chairman of Football vs Cancer, said: “It was an entertaining and competitive game with the local players from the public beating the Football Legends in a penalty shoot out to win this year’s trophy.

"I am proud of the support given by all the players who put on their boots once again to help make a difference to children with a brain tumour.

"The gala event in the evening at the Holiday Inn, in Peterborough, was a huge success and on behalf of Football vs Cancer I am delighted that the whole event raised just over £10,000.”

The Football vs Cancer charity match, in aid of Anna's Hope, was held at the Bee Arena in Peterborough on Saturday, 9 July.

The mascots at the event were also “full of smiles” throughout.

Carole Hughes, founder of Anna’s Hope, said: “A huge thank you to all at Football vs Cancer for the support they have given to children with brain tumours and Anna’s Hope at the football game at the Bee Stadium.

"The five mascots, Alfie ,George, Jamie, Laylah and Luke who receive support from Anna’s Hope really enjoyed the game and how they were made to feel very special by the players.

“Shaun Hartley, chairman of Football vs Cancer and his wife Kelly, did a fantastic job in organising the event.

The 'Mighty Public Squad' with their mascots (image: David Lowndes)

"Also thanks to the public who came to see the game.”