Food retailer Churros Locos opens new store in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre
Store has recruited four members of staff
A new food outlet has opened in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre creating four jobs.
Churros Locos has moved into a unit in the centre’s West Square close to the car park entrances and exits.
The outlet offers churro-filled ‘hats’ with customers able to choose from a selection of 10 dips including chocolate, berries and salted caramel.
The churros are freshly made on site and are suitable for vegans.
Katie Chapman, marketing and commercialisation manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “We are very excited to welcome Churros Locos to the Queensgate family, they are going to be a great addition to the centre and can’t wait for our shoppers to try it.
"The churros are so delicious and a perfect treat whilst out Christmas shopping.”
The arrival of Churros Locos follows the opening nearby of the Puttstars £2.6 million entertainment venue creating 30 jobs.