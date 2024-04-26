Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A food and drinks operator is looking to move into the former Post Office in Peterborough’s Cowgate.

A tenancy agreement is close to being finalised with a food and beverage retailer, which is part of a national franchise, to trade from the premises at 28-30 Cowgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building has been empty for eight years after the Post Office moved into Bridge Street.

A food and beverage retailer is close to signing a tenancy on the former Post Office in Cowgate, Peterborough

The name of the operator has not yet been revealed.

Julian Welch, a director with property agents Eddisons in Peterborough, said: “We hope to have terms agreed in the next couple of weeks.

"The proposed tenant is a food and beverage retailer, part of a national franchise.”

At the same time, Mr Welch is close to concluding a sale of the entire block of 14 to 30 Cowgate on behalf of the freeholder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We are in negotiations for a sale of 14-30 Cowgate as well as a letting of the former post office at 28-30.

"Terms of both the sale and the letting are confidential as negotiations still ongoing.”

The building 14 to 30 Cowgate – a space of about 11,000 square feet - has been marketed by Eddisons since September last year when the property went on the market with a price tag of £2.2 million.

At the time, Mr Welch said: “It’s a solid investment opportunity for the right investor.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad