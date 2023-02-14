The focus of the fight to fill record levels of vacancies among Peterborough companies has shifted to young jobless people.

The move comes as new figures show there are now 1,095 people aged 18 to 24-years-old in Peterborough currently claiming Universal Credit and unemployment benefits.

While the figure has dropped from 1,240 a year ago, officials at the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) are keen to see the numbers fall even further.

New action is being taken to get more Universal Credit claimants aged 18 to 24-years-old in Peterborough into work.

Now a Youth Fair to help people aged 18 to 24 find work is to be held at the Jobscentre offices in Bridge Street, Peterborough, on February 22 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Stephen Lankester, from East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said: “So far we have 18 stands booked with a range of both provider and employer offerings, including apprenticeships.

"Employers that have agreed to take place so far include the NHS, Diligenta, Anglian Water with providers include NCS, Back2Work and the Prince's Trust.

He added: “Across our jobcentres, work coaches provide every jobseeker with tailored support, helping to build confidence and develop new skills.

"Increasing the labour force is key activity in order to help businesses fill their vacancies.

"To support this, we are holding regular jobs fairs and work academies/boot camps.

"Meanwhile jobseekers can find their perfect match by searching our DWP ‘FindaJob’ website, which has thousands of jobs on offer.

“For work coaches it’s really inspiring to see how the help they give to individual jobseekers makes a positive difference to their life.”

The Youth Fair follows an Apprenticeships and Beyond Jobs Fair in Peterborough a week ago that attracted 200 customers with 19 exhibitors covering conservation to hairdressing, offering apprenticeships, traineeships, employment and training opportunities.

Mr Lankester said: “There are lots of employment opportunities - lots of vacancies - that need filling at the moment.

"We are working with employers to help them fill those vacancies and advising on a range of issues, including wages, which can be meant suggesting that pay levels could rise to be more competitive.”