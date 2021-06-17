Flag raising ceremony to mark start of Armed Forces Week in Peterborough

Last year, public flag raising ceremonies and services were cancelled as a result of Covid-19 restrictions. This year however, the Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Stephen Lane, will be leading a flag raising ceremony Monday 21 June, 10:00 am, to mark the start of the celebrations.

There will be a small COVID compliant service limited to 30 invited guests, with residents encouraged to enjoy the service via the Peterborough City Council YouTube channel, at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBGtAD5RrYO-xJPW96UFl_Q.

Residents are encouraged to use the hashtag #saluteourforces to join in with Armed Forces Week and pay their tributes to the British Armed Forces community.

Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Stephen Lane, said: “Armed Forces week is an opportunity to take some time to commemorate and thank all those involved in the work of our Armed Forces. As the son of a serviceman, I understand all too well the efforts of the community and hope that all can take some time this week to recognise work they do.

“We have a great service planned to mark the beginning of Armed Forces Week and I would like to invite all our residents to watch and take part online via our live stream, as well as sharing their thanks on social media.”

