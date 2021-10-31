Five black cats close to Peterborough in need of a forever home

4.

This sweet girl is Sooty and she found herself in RSPCA care along with many of her friends. After some time here at Block Fen she is now ready to look for her forever home. Sooty is a shy girl and has found cattery life quite daunting. She has settled in somewhat but still has a way to go before she is completely comfortable in her surroundings. She is learning how to enjoy a fuss and and is becoming more trusting but she will need continued support with this in her new home. Sooty would benefit from a quieter household where she can settle in to her new environment in her own time. She has lived with cats previously so may be able to live with another friendly cat as long as introductions are done slowly and in the right way. Due to her timid nature this pretty little cat will need a space of her own to be able to go to if she feels things are a little too much and she needs a retreat. We feel that given time and patience Sooty would make a great addition to the family.

Photo: Midlands