Five black cats close to Peterborough in need of a forever home

The Peterborough Telegraph are running regular spotlights on rehoming animals. This week we are highlighting black cats, as it’s Halloween and black cats are considered unlucky in some cultures and adoption centres find themselves with a lot of black cats in their care.
The Peterborough and District Branch of the RSPCA do so much to rescue, nurture and subsequently rehome all kinds of pets in the area. They have continued to operate throughout lockdown and within a small radius are still permitted to rehome these animals.
Below are a selection of those that have been rescued and are in need of their forever home.
To find more details on each cat and to search for more rescue animals, visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/rehomeapet/process.
The RSPCA are funded entirely by public donations and receive no government money and therefore rely on the generosity of the public. Anyone wishing to support their work do so via www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/donate.
Lovely Timmy had been a homeless stray before coming into our care through a veterinary practice. He is around 5 years old. Timmy is a shy boy who is nervous around people and will benefit from a quiet adult only home. He will need a patient and understanding owner who can slowly earn his trust over time. Timmy is already making progress and can be won over with dreamies. He does welcome and enjoys a little bit of stroking on the head but he is not keen on extended periods of contact. Timmy may be able to live with another cat after slow and careful introductions.
Shy little Fig is around 2 years old and was originally rescued in January from a multi-cat house with nearly 40 other cats. Fig was adopted 7 months ago with another cat from the same rescue. Unforeseen tension and stress between her and the other cat lead to her return. At the end of August, she was adopted once more but sadly, through no fault of her own, poor Fig finds herself back in our care. Fig needs a patient owner who can help her feel safe. Building a relationship with cats like Fig takes time and patience. Unfortunately, she may never fully learn to trust humans due to her experiences and a lack of socialisation in early life. She is what we might call an "inbetweener", not quite a pet but not a free-living cat either. Fig's new owner will need to be understanding and happy to share their home with this beautiful girl but accept that Fig may always remain shy and elusive.
Lovely Raffles is another stray who had been fending for himself for a while. He had wounds consistent with fighting with other cats which have been treated and have now healed. We think he is around 3 years old. Raffles is an interesting fella, he does like a little fuss but is wary around people and is prone to swiping feet. He is looking for an indoor home as an only cat as he is FIV positive. He would benefit from access to a catio or an escape-proof garden. More about FIV can be found here: https://www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/pets/cats/health/fiv We would like to find Raffles a loving and understanding home where he can relax. He would be best suited to a more experienced cat owner with no children.
This sweet girl is Sooty and she found herself in RSPCA care along with many of her friends. After some time here at Block Fen she is now ready to look for her forever home. Sooty is a shy girl and has found cattery life quite daunting. She has settled in somewhat but still has a way to go before she is completely comfortable in her surroundings. She is learning how to enjoy a fuss and and is becoming more trusting but she will need continued support with this in her new home. Sooty would benefit from a quieter household where she can settle in to her new environment in her own time. She has lived with cats previously so may be able to live with another friendly cat as long as introductions are done slowly and in the right way. Due to her timid nature this pretty little cat will need a space of her own to be able to go to if she feels things are a little too much and she needs a retreat. We feel that given time and patience Sooty would make a great addition to the family.
