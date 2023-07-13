New-style family hubs are launching in Peterborough to support parents with practical help like weaning, speech development delays and sensory sessions.

As well as parenting advice, midwifery visits and mental health support is on hands for new parents and carers.

There will also be activities for young people aged 11 to 19.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Judy Fox, Deputy Mayor's Consort Cllr John Fox with John Gregg PCC Director of Children's Services with parents and staff at new Peterborough Family Hub at Scalford Drive, Welland.

Mum-of-four, Priscilla Gedney, has used the centre for 12 years with her children before the relaunch.

Her 22-month-old son has suspected autism.

She told the Peterborough Telegraph: “With my son, it came to my attention that he might have autism.

"So, I reached out to Barnardo's, which was the only place I could think of that could help me. I've had all my midwife appointments with them - it’s a multi-purpose service.

“Now, obviously, it’s become a hub for more things, it’s just fantastic.

"I just wish more parents knew about it. I think there’s a lack of knowledge parents have which is why they don’t use it - it’s a shame, as it’s been a lifeline to me. I go six times a week, on average, to different sessions.

“All the practitioners I’ve reached out to for help with concerns for my son, if I didn't have the hub I don’t know where I would go.”

Priscilla is talking about the First Steps Child and Family Centre on Welland Road.

It’s the first centre - out of three - to receive some £3.5million from the Family Hubs and Start for Life grant. Now, it’s more of a one-stop-shop approach to parenting.

‘Improve outcomes for children’

Jackie Allen, Cabinet Lead for Children’s Services, Education, Skills and University, Peterborough City Council described the service as “dynamic” way to deliver services for young people.

She said: “By improving access to services and bringing whole-family support under one roof, these hubs will help families overcome challenges and should ultimately help to improve outcomes for children and young people and their families.

“We know that the right support provided at the earliest opportunity can make all the difference.

“Delivering services that help families create supportive, stable environments for their children is an important part of Family Hubs and that’s why these hubs are so important. They will ensure families get the support they need from birth through to adulthood.”

The other two centres to launch in the coming weeks are Honeyhill Child and Family Centre, in Paston, and the Orton Child and Family Centre, in Orton.

The services are being delivered by Peterborough City Council staff, NHS Healthy Child Programme, Midwifery, Barnardo’s, NCT and other voluntary organisations.

“They do sensory sessions with additional needs, which I tell other parents who suspect their child has autism,” Priscilla added.

“It can be a really lonely time going down that road as you don’t know anyone to speak to who has been through it.

“I used it as a teen mum as well when I knew nothing about being a parent. I wish I could branch out to more people to tell them about it. ”

The Family Hub at First Steps is open from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm Monday to Thursday and 9.am to 4.30 pm Friday.