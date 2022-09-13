Some of the first lectures and seminars to be held at Peterborough’s new university will be postponed on Monday as the Queen’s funeral takes place.

Hundreds of students have been enjoying Welcome Week at the ARU Peterborough, in Bishops Road, as the £30 million seat of learning opens its doors for the first time.

But plans to begin lectures and other classes on Monday have been put on hold after September 19 was declared a Bank Holiday to coincide with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral.

The lecture theatre at ARU Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for ARU Peterborough said: “Welcome Week activities and inductions will continue as planned throughout the period of mourning, except for Monday, 19 September, the day of the Queen’s funeral.

"This has been declared a national Bank Holiday and therefore we will not be holding teaching or other scheduled activities on that day.

"Course Leaders are working on arrangements to make sure classes due to take place on Monday are rescheduled for later in the Trimester.”

Visitors will be able to sit and reflect while watching the service. There is no need to book a seat in the cathedral and there will not be a charge, however donations are encouraged.