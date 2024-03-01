First female Bishop of Peterborough to be installed at special service at Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first female Bishop of Peterborough will be installed at a special service at Peterborough Cathedral.

The service which will be attended by representatives from the 378 churches and 103 church schools of the Diocese, alongside Diocesan staff, civic leaders, representatives from other faiths and denominations and Bishop Debbie’s friends and family marks the beginning of Bishop Debbie’s public ministry in the Diocese.

Bishop of Peterborough Rt Revd Debbie Sellin

Bishop Debbie said: “‘This will be a wonderful occasion filled with joy and celebration as I take up my role as your Diocesan Bishop, I am delighted that so many of you will be able to join me and hope that others can share in the occasion online. I look forward to meeting as many of you as possible during the season of my arrival.”

At the beginning of the service, in line with tradition, Bishop Debbie will knock on the door of the Cathedral with her Crozier and be admitted by children from some of our church schools. Beginning her public ministry surrounded by young people is especially relevant to Bishop Debbie, who made her own commitment to faith during her time at a Crusaders youth group, and who started full-time ministry as a Children and Families Worker.

The service will include formal oaths and declarations alongside personally chosen songs, hymns, anthems and readings. Bishop Debbie will symbolically take up the Diocesan Crozier, which was laid down by Bishop Donald at his farewell service last year, representing her taking on the spiritual oversight of the Diocese and the Cure of Souls, or the care of all people in the Diocese, of all faiths and none.

Music will performed by the City Praise worship band, the choir from All Saints School in Kingsthorpe, and the Cathedral Junior & Senior Choirs and organists. The Cathedral Bellringers will ring a quarter peal, which is done to mark special occasions.