‘First-class facilities’: Bretton care home wing opens after year long £1 million refurbishment

‘We want everyone to be able to enjoy this welcoming space here at Ashlynn Grange’

By Darren Calpin
Published 28th Mar 2023, 17:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 17:56 BST

Ashlynn Grange Care Home in Bretton has officially unveiled a newly revamped wing – meaning staff can now cater for 153 residents, offering residential, nursing and dementia care.

The opening of this new-look space marks the completion of a year-long project to create a “bright and modern environment” for current and future residents.

Desiree Jooste, home manager at Ashlynn Grange Care Home, said she her team were “proud to be able to offer this newly-refurbished community for our residents and their relatives.”

Milton House community wing at Ashlynn Grange Care Home has benefitted from a £1m upgrade.
The ribbon was officially cut on the refurbished Milton Lodge by the deputy mayor and mayoress of Peterborough, Nick Sandford and Bella Saltmarsh.

Desiree explained that the new wing would also benefit people in the surrounding area:

“We are also excited to be able to open it up to the wider community in Peterborough when we host awareness sessions and open days,” she said.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy this welcoming space here at Ashlynn Grange.”

Milton Lodge is now home to 42 "bright and modern" bedrooms, all of which feature en-suite toilets.
The comprehensive refurbishment has created 42 modern bedrooms, all of which feature en-suite toilets.

Rooms have been finished with media wall-style furniture and large TV screens.

Premium rooms offer accessible doors leading to the courtyard garden, enabling residents to enjoy the outdoors whenever they like.

Airy communal areas and a relaxed café area for residents and their guests are also on hand, plus there is a stylish Art Deco theme running throughout.

Swish communal areas are also on hand for residents and their guests.
Ashlynn Grange Care Home is owned by Athena Care Homes, a family-run care company which has invested more than £1 million on the refurbishment.

Mala Agarwal, managing director of Athena Care Homes, said: “I am really proud of this unit, it is a fantastic, bright and modern environment which allows our team to provide tailored care to our residents, accommodating their needs and their wishes.”

The afternoon unveiling was well attended by residents, their relatives and staff members. Local classical singer Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues entertained residents and guests alike before the Deputy Mayor and Mayoress were given a tour of the new facilities.

