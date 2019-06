Police and fire services have been called to Queensgate shopping centre in Peterborough city centre following a fire in a clothing store.

Several fire engines are on scene, and a number of fire crews have entered the centre.

Emergency services at the scene

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews were called to a fire in a clothing store at Queensgate at 3.55pm.

“An item of clothing had been on fire but was out on arrival. The cause of the fire is not yet known.”