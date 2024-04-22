Fire crews rescue deer trapped by netting and stuck in ditch in Wisbech
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rescue crews in Cambridgeshire attended and rescued a deer stuck in netting on Sunday (April 21).
The crews were called to a ditch in Beechings Close in Wisbech St Mary, where they found a deer entangled in netting.
They arrived at 7:37am and cut the deer free.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said on Facebook: “Oh deer! This little one had spent the night in a water filled ditch entangled in netting near a football field in Wisbech St Mary.
"Members of the public met the crew and showed them to where the deer was stuck.
“Crews managed to cut the net to free the deer and covered it with a piece of sheeting to allow them to carry it back into the field to release it to safety.
"A good team performance on the pitch…”