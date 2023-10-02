Find out if free maths courses add up at session in Peterborough's Cathedral Square

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents are being encouraged find out more about free maths courses on board a specially adapted bus when it stops in Peterborough.

Multiply is a £4 million initiative run by the Combined Authority helping to improve people’s maths skills and number confidence. People are already benefitting from support for things like budgeting and helping children with homework, through to courses helping people to find better jobs and advance careers.

A dedicated bus helping to promote the courses is being run by one of the Multiply training providers Runway Training. It is hoped this innovative bus tour will raise awareness and get even more people signing up to the courses.

The bus will be in town on Friday

If you’re aged 19 and over and don’t have maths GCSE at grade C (or equivalent), you can access a wide range of free numeracy activities both in the classroom and in the community, through Multiply to build your confidence with numbers and gain a qualification.

The bus will be stopping in Cathedral Square on Friday, October 6 between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

People are welcome to board the bus, find out more about the courses and talk to staff. The bus is fully equipped with ten laptops, wi-fi, screens and a coffee machine, and has a relaxed, friendly feel. People can sign up to a course on the day if they want to.

A range of colleges and training providers across the region are offering fun engagement activities, courses and training, which are free for residents. Examples of the upcoming Multiply courses offered by Runway Training are:

Chair of the Combined Authority Skills Committee, Cllr Lucy Nethsingha, said: “The Multiply bus is a fun, accessible way for people to find out about these great free courses to improve number skills and confidence. Getting more familiar with numbers can help in both day-to-day life and in the workplace and these courses are designed especially to offer practical, usable skills. I would encourage everyone to find out more about what a Multiply course can do for them.”