Finance expert sets off to take on Everest in memory of her dad

Kirsty Holmes

Kirsty Holmes, a paraplanner at MT Financial Management is currently training for the arduous challenge, which will see her set off on a three-week trek to Everest Base Camp in March.

Supported by her colleagues at the independent financial advisory firm, which is part of accountancy firm Moore Thompson, Kirsty hopes to raise more than £1,000 for Cruse to thank them for the support they gave her after her father’s death 12 years ago.

Kirsty, from Spalding said: “My Dad died in April 2010, very suddenly and unexpectedly, when he was just 63. We are a really close family, so when he died both my mum and I struggled to come to terms with everything.

“I muddled along for a bit until eventually, I went to speak to my doctor, who recommended I contact Cruse Bereavement Care.”

She said that she was put in contact with a wonderful lady at Cruse called Hillary, who spoke to her once a week for around eight months.

“I told her about my Dad, how funny, kind and stubborn he was and amazing at building and fixing things,” added Kirsty.

“I cried a lot, obviously, but unbelievably we laughed a lot too when I told her stories about him, and it helped more than I can really put into words.

“I knew that I wanted to do something to give back to such a wonderful cause, that not only helped me but so many other local people dealing with the challenges of bereavement.”

During her upcoming challenge, Kirsty will face six to nine hours trekking a day, temperatures as low as -10c and of course, dealing with altitude at over 5,000 meters!

Mark Hildred, Managing Partner at Moore Thompson, said: “What Kirsty is attempting is incredible and Cruse clearly played a big role in her managing her grief after the loss of her father – as I know it has helped many others as well.

“We hope that the community, our clients and many others get behind Kirsty as she takes on such a tough challenge, for such a deserving cause.

“I know everyone at MT Financial Management and Moore Thompson will be behind her all the way as she climbs to base camp at this world-famous peak.”