​The finalists have been named for the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2023.

More than 20 companies have been shortlisted for a share of the 13 categories that make up this year’s annual celebration of excellence in enterprise.

They will be vying for awards celebrating a variety of key features of business life from innovation and sustainability to customer service and commitment to staff.

Chris Collier, chair of the awards’ judges panel, said: “As ever the judges are pleasantly surprised by the range and quality of businesses in the Greater Peterborough area.

"We have seen previous entrants and finalists going from strength to strength, and we also have many new businesses entering for the first time this year.

"There were also many good proposals this year which didn’t make the shortlist for the evening, and this shows the excellent companies we have based in Peterborough.

"I would urge all businesses which haven’t made the shortlist this year to consider submitting an application next year.”

The finalists for the 27th Business Excellence Awards are:

​Large Company of the Year:

Taylor Rose, Rapidrop Global, Yours Clothing

Medium Business of the Year:

JS Davidson, KFE, PC Howard

Small Business of the Year:

Flagship Partners, Vero HR, GH Displays

Digi/Tech Business of the Year:

ABAX UK, PC Howard, Brave Agency

Best New Business:

A Smile A Day Photography, Julia Premier

Customer Service Award:

JS Davidson, Taylor Rose, Vero HR

Employer of the Year:

JS Davidson, The One Group, Institute of Export & International Trade

Business in the Community Award:

Yours Clothing, Danzen Logistics, AT Installation Services

Sustainability Award:

KFE, Abax UK, Up the Garden Bath

Innovation Award:

JS Davidson, YellowNest UK, Shoplight

Contribution to Business Award:

Institute of Export & International Trade, Optimyzd, Quibble Content

Young Entrepreneur of the Year and Business Person of the Year:Both will be revealed on the night

The awards ceremony will take place on November 23 at a Black Tie gala dinner at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, with a drinks reception followed by a three course dinner.

The guest speaker will be James Ketchell who on February 1, 2014, became the only person to have rowed across the Atlantic Ocean, summited Mount Everest and cycled 18,000 miles around the world, in what was dubbed ‘The Ultimate Triathlon’.

Thank you to our sponsors:

Headline Sponsor: Inspire Education Group

Associate Sponsor: Azets

Peterborough City Council

Opportunity Peterborough

Moore

Hegarty Solicitors

Sports Ground Development

Yours Clothing

Drinks Reception Sponsor: Kamarin Computers

Programme Sponsor: Pinnacle House

Event Supporter: Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce

Thank you to our judges:

Chris Collier (Chairman)

Andrew Heeler

Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce

Colleen Gostick

Paul Simmons

Steven Brown

Tony Barker

Trevor Gibson