Finalists are named for the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2023
and live on Freeview channel 276
The finalists have been named for the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2023.
More than 20 companies have been shortlisted for a share of the 13 categories that make up this year’s annual celebration of excellence in enterprise.
They will be vying for awards celebrating a variety of key features of business life from innovation and sustainability to customer service and commitment to staff.
Chris Collier, chair of the awards’ judges panel, said: “As ever the judges are pleasantly surprised by the range and quality of businesses in the Greater Peterborough area.
"We have seen previous entrants and finalists going from strength to strength, and we also have many new businesses entering for the first time this year.
"There were also many good proposals this year which didn’t make the shortlist for the evening, and this shows the excellent companies we have based in Peterborough.
"I would urge all businesses which haven’t made the shortlist this year to consider submitting an application next year.”
The finalists for the 27th Business Excellence Awards are:
Large Company of the Year:
Taylor Rose, Rapidrop Global, Yours Clothing
Medium Business of the Year:
JS Davidson, KFE, PC Howard
Small Business of the Year:
Flagship Partners, Vero HR, GH Displays
Digi/Tech Business of the Year:
ABAX UK, PC Howard, Brave Agency
Best New Business:
A Smile A Day Photography, Julia Premier
Customer Service Award:
JS Davidson, Taylor Rose, Vero HR
Employer of the Year:
JS Davidson, The One Group, Institute of Export & International Trade
Business in the Community Award:
Yours Clothing, Danzen Logistics, AT Installation Services
Sustainability Award:
KFE, Abax UK, Up the Garden Bath
Innovation Award:
JS Davidson, YellowNest UK, Shoplight
Contribution to Business Award:
Institute of Export & International Trade, Optimyzd, Quibble Content
Young Entrepreneur of the Year and Business Person of the Year:Both will be revealed on the night
The awards ceremony will take place on November 23 at a Black Tie gala dinner at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, with a drinks reception followed by a three course dinner.
The guest speaker will be James Ketchell who on February 1, 2014, became the only person to have rowed across the Atlantic Ocean, summited Mount Everest and cycled 18,000 miles around the world, in what was dubbed ‘The Ultimate Triathlon’.
Thank you to our sponsors:
Headline Sponsor: Inspire Education Group
Associate Sponsor: Azets
Peterborough City Council
Opportunity Peterborough
Moore
Hegarty Solicitors
Sports Ground Development
Yours Clothing
Drinks Reception Sponsor: Kamarin Computers
Programme Sponsor: Pinnacle House
Event Supporter: Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce
Thank you to our judges:
Chris Collier (Chairman)
Andrew Heeler
Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce
Colleen Gostick
Paul Simmons
Steven Brown
Tony Barker
Trevor Gibson
Tracey Richardson