Finalists announced for the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2024
The finalists have been revealed for this year’s Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards.
The shortlisted individuals and organisations will join the awards presentation ceremony at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, on September 27.
Rachel Nicholls, chief executive of Inspire Education Group, said: “We are thrilled to be the Headline Sponsor for this year’s prestigious awards.
"Our dedication to nurturing talent and supporting the next generation of skilled professionals perfectly aligns with the values celebrated at this event.
"By sponsoring this ceremony, we aim to recognise and honour the hard work, dedication, and achievements of apprentices who are making significant contributions to their fields.
"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the nominees and eagerly look forward to applauding their accomplishments at the awards ceremony.
"We are excited to celebrate their successes and encourage continued excellence in vocational education and training.”
Our finalists are:
Training Provider/Programme of the Year, Sponsored by EML Electrical
ARU Peterborough, Inspire Education Group. LEAP Apprenticeships & Early Careers powered by Travis Perkins plc
SME Employer of the Year, Sponsored by Anglia Ruskin University
EML Electrical Contractors, Locks and Shades, Fulbridge Academy, Stars Day Nurseries
Large Employer of the Year, Sponsored by Inspire Education Group
Baker Perkins, Compare the Market, Diligenta, His Majesty's Passport Office
Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year
Nelson Rodrigues Intellync (AB Agri), Ryan Horn, Markerstudy
Mentor of the Year, Sponsored by Anglia Ruskin University
Darius Warren Baker Perkins, Emma Parkins Diligenta, Lisa Barry Stars Day Nurseries, Sarah Amaddio EML Electrical Contractors, Sharon Dickinson, Inspire Education Group
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year
Abby Plater Diligenta, Daniel Darlow Moore, Harrison Davies Diligenta, Henry Grant Diligenta, Sasha Wensak Taylor Rose
Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year
Anne-Marie Parker Broadway Nursery, Hayley Royce Building Blocks Kindergarten, Kobe Tong Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Sharon Freckingham Rutland County Council
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year Sponsored by Baker Perkins
Harry Alderman EML Electrical Contractors, Jason Warder Turners (Soham), Kevin Bonser Caterpillar, Lucy Weatherhead Howden (Chart Industries), Mason Moore Baker Perkins Ltd
Construction Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Clegg Construction
Dorinda Vosloo MWH Treatment, Hayden Jelfs Anglian Water Services, Jacob Kelk Allison Homes, Muhammad Tariq Anglian Water Services, Tyan Mason Anglian Water Services
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Diligenta
Ellie Brear Locks and Shades, Kelsey Noble Stars Day Nurseries, Olivia Joachim Stars Day Nurseries, Sharon Freckingham Rutland County Council
Advanced Apprentice of the Year: Billy Howley-Burke EML Electrical Contractors, Grace Gourlay Caterpillar, Joshua Todd Caterpillar, Mason Moore Baker Perkins, Sanchez Chapman EPD Insulation Group, Tony Rowe-Barber Mears Group LTD
Higher Apprentice of the Year: Dorinda Vosloo MWH Treatment (part of the One Alliance), Hayden Jelfs Anglian Water Services, Henry Grant Diligenta, Muhammad Tariq Anglian Water Services, Tyan Mason Anglian Water Services
Degree Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority
Archie Cullum Peterborough, Kobe Tong Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Lucy Weatherhead Howden (Chart Industries), Nelson Rodrigues Intellync (AB Agri)
For tickets visit www.peterboroughapprenticeshipawards.co.uk
Thank you to our sponsors:
Inspire Education Group
Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority
Diligenta
Baker Perkins
Clegg Construction
EML Electrical
Anglia Ruskin University