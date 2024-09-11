14 trophies are up for grabs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The finalists have been revealed for this year’s Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards.

The shortlisted individuals and organisations will join the awards presentation ceremony at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, on September 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Nicholls, chief executive of Inspire Education Group, said: “We are thrilled to be the Headline Sponsor for this year’s prestigious awards.

The winners at the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2023

"Our dedication to nurturing talent and supporting the next generation of skilled professionals perfectly aligns with the values celebrated at this event.

"By sponsoring this ceremony, we aim to recognise and honour the hard work, dedication, and achievements of apprentices who are making significant contributions to their fields.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the nominees and eagerly look forward to applauding their accomplishments at the awards ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are excited to celebrate their successes and encourage continued excellence in vocational education and training.”

The Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2024

Our finalists are:

Training Provider/Programme of the Year, Sponsored by EML Electrical

ARU Peterborough, Inspire Education Group. LEAP Apprenticeships & Early Careers powered by Travis Perkins plc

SME Employer of the Year, Sponsored by Anglia Ruskin University

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EML Electrical Contractors, Locks and Shades, Fulbridge Academy, Stars Day Nurseries

Large Employer of the Year, Sponsored by Inspire Education Group

Baker Perkins, Compare the Market, Diligenta, His Majesty's Passport Office

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Nelson Rodrigues Intellync (AB Agri), Ryan Horn, Markerstudy

Mentor of the Year, Sponsored by Anglia Ruskin University

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darius Warren Baker Perkins, Emma Parkins Diligenta, Lisa Barry Stars Day Nurseries, Sarah Amaddio EML Electrical Contractors, Sharon Dickinson, Inspire Education Group

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Abby Plater Diligenta, Daniel Darlow Moore, Harrison Davies Diligenta, Henry Grant Diligenta, Sasha Wensak Taylor Rose

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Anne-Marie Parker Broadway Nursery, Hayley Royce Building Blocks Kindergarten, Kobe Tong Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Sharon Freckingham Rutland County Council

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year Sponsored by Baker Perkins

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Alderman EML Electrical Contractors, Jason Warder Turners (Soham), Kevin Bonser Caterpillar, Lucy Weatherhead Howden (Chart Industries), Mason Moore Baker Perkins Ltd

Construction Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Clegg Construction

Dorinda Vosloo MWH Treatment, Hayden Jelfs Anglian Water Services, Jacob Kelk Allison Homes, Muhammad Tariq Anglian Water Services, Tyan Mason Anglian Water Services

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Diligenta

Ellie Brear Locks and Shades, Kelsey Noble Stars Day Nurseries, Olivia Joachim Stars Day Nurseries, Sharon Freckingham Rutland County Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advanced Apprentice of the Year: Billy Howley-Burke EML Electrical Contractors, Grace Gourlay Caterpillar, Joshua Todd Caterpillar, Mason Moore Baker Perkins, Sanchez Chapman EPD Insulation Group, Tony Rowe-Barber Mears Group LTD

Higher Apprentice of the Year: Dorinda Vosloo MWH Treatment (part of the One Alliance), Hayden Jelfs Anglian Water Services, Henry Grant Diligenta, Muhammad Tariq Anglian Water Services, Tyan Mason Anglian Water Services

Degree Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority

Archie Cullum Peterborough, Kobe Tong Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Lucy Weatherhead Howden (Chart Industries), Nelson Rodrigues Intellync (AB Agri)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For tickets visit www.peterboroughapprenticeshipawards.co.uk

​Thank you to our sponsors:

Inspire Education Group

Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority

Diligenta

Baker Perkins

Clegg Construction

EML Electrical

Anglia Ruskin University