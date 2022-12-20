News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Fiancée pays tribute to 'top banana' and much-loved former Peterborough nightclub owner Dave Keetley

“If you've enjoyed a night out in Peterborough, you're very likely to have encountered Dave”

By Adam Barker
5 minutes ago - 2 min read
Dave Keetley and fiance Tyisha Lannon - who has paid tribute to the former Peterborough "nightclub legend"
Dave Keetley and fiance Tyisha Lannon - who has paid tribute to the former Peterborough "nightclub legend"

The fiancée of Dave Keetley has paid tribute to the well-known former Peterborough nightclub owner who made “all feel welcome”, after he passed away from Motor Neurone Disease last Saturday morning (December 17), aged 64.

Dave’s name was synonymous with Peterborough’s nightclub scene – starting out as a DJ before opening and managing popular city venues, such as: Faith; Chicago’s; Millionaires; Quo Vadis; Halo and Angels; and Black Orchid.

Hide Ad

“If you've enjoyed a night out in Peterborough, you're very likely to have encountered Dave,” Tyisha Lannon, Dave’s partner of 11 years, said.

Dave with his children
Most Popular

"He was best known for being a listening ear, making all feel welcome and heard – often following up their stories with a simple “bless”, or guidance and advice.

"Dave’s famous phrase – ‘It’s a life’ – will ring out in the minds of all who knew and loved him.”

Hide Ad

Born in Nottingham to Olive and John Keetley on February 24, 1958, Dave grew up alongside his brother Michael and sister Ann.

Alongside his work, Dave loved spending time with his children Jack, Aiden, and Joshua, watching his beloved football team Nottingham Forest, fishing, and enjoying the occasional Peroni.

Hide Ad
Dave with staff at the opening of Halo nightclub, in Northminster, Peterborough, in 2010

Dave and Tyisha “shared a wonderful life”, travelling the world together.

Hide Ad

The memories they made together included three visits to Thailand – Dave’s favourite holiday destination, where he “felt most at peace”.

He was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in April 2021 – a disease which Dave “fought a valiant battle against for 20 months”.

Hide Ad

"As was his nature, Dave remained hopeful until the end – happy and in high spirits,” Tyisha, who first met Dave at the opening of Halo nightclub, in Northminster, said.

"He was cared for until the end and managed to remain at home until his final week, where he was constantly visited by close friends and family - and surrounded by love.”

Hide Ad

Dave’s funeral will be held at Peterborough Crematorium, in Mowbray Road, on Friday, January 6, at 3:30pm.

His family welcomes all who want to pay their respects to attend.

PeterboroughMotor Neurone DiseaseNottingham Forest