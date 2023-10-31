Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a ceremony held at midday today (October 31), Nene Park Trust officially announced the opening of its newest bridge at Ferry Meadows.

Nene Park Trust staff and volunteers were joined by community leaders from across the city to cut the ribbon.

The new bridge has been named Willow Bridge following a public vote over the summer. It is a direct replacement for the old Pontoon Bridge which occupied the same location in the country park for 35 years.

Nene Park staff and volunteers were joined by community leaders for the bridge's ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Andrew MacDermott, Nene Park Trust’s acting chief executive, said: “Willow Bridge will take pride of place at a central location within Ferry Meadows for decades to

come.”

Acknowledging the efforts that have been required to fund, design, manufacture and install the bridge, Mr MacDermott added:

“We are very grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund, C B Arts, and all our contractors and partners for their help developing and constructing such an eye-

The brand new Willow Bridge at Ferry Meadows was officially opened at midday today (October 31) by Nene Park Trust staff and volunteers, along with community leaders from across the city (image: Nene Park Trust).

catching structure.”

The striking footbridge – which was designed by C B Arts, sculptural metalworkers in Cumbria – is made from Corten weathering steel, a rust-coloured material which is known to be both robust and resilient.

The aesthetics of the bridge are such that the railings evolve into lovely looking gateways of tree sculptures at either end of the bridge. The park authorities believe this helps the structure to blend well into its natural setting while also acting as a stunning new landmark for the park.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has funded the bridge, which is a key element of the five-year ‘Your Community Greenspace’ project.

Robyn Llewellyn, director (England, Midlands and East) at The National Lottery Heritage Fund was thrilled with the final outcome:He said it was “thanks to National Lottery players,” that “we are able to support projects such as this, which serve as bridges between people and the natural world, supporting the preservation of landscapes for generations to come.”

“Huge congratulations to the Nene Park Trust for their fantastic work on opening Willow Bridge to the public as part of the Your Community Greenspace