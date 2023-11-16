Ferry Meadows makes rules for dogs to be kept on leads in some areas of Peterborough park permanent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dogs will have to be kept on leads in certain parts of Peterborough’s Ferry Meadows park going forward after a trial scheme was made permanent.

Earlier this year, the Nene Park Trust announced a trial would be taking place, which saw dogs having to be kept on leads on the busiest footpaths in the park.

The trial was introduced after a number of incidents, including swan attacks in the park

A spokesperson for the trust said: “Following the end of the 'Dogs on Leads' trial on certain paths in Ferry Meadows, we have now reviewed all the feedback and are pleased to share the results of the trial and how we will be taking this policy forward in the Park.

"During the length of the trial (Early September until the end of October), we shared two social media posts about the trial across our channels and received 224 comments, more than half of which positive about the trial. We also received 134 emails into our dedicated email address and again saw a wide range of comments and suggestions on different aspects to consider and where we could improve the trial.”

The new policy will see ‘off peak’ times before 9am when the rules will be relaxed. The rules will also not apply to assistance dogs.

The lead rules will not apply in Coney and Oak meadow and on the outer paths in Ferry Meadows and the rest of Nene Park.