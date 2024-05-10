Fenland pet welfare centre pleads for public support to help care for rescued animals, including young puppies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 20 cats and dogs taken into care following Fenland pet rescue operation

A Fenland pet rescue centre is appealing for help from the public following a multi-agency operation which resulted in more than 20 animals being taken into care.

Ravenswood Pet Rescue, which is based in Wisbech, said three cats and 19 dogs were rescued in a joint operation between police, Fenland District Council and other partners.

Councillor Susan Wallwork, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for Environmental Health, said:

The four chihuahua puppies that are being cared for by Ravenswood Pet Rescue, which is seeking donations to help with last month's influx of animals

“These vulnerable animals have been rescued thanks to a multi-agency operation that has seen so many people going above and beyond.”

Since being rescued, two of the dogs have had litters totalling 12 puppies.

In addition, one of the cats being cared for is expecting kittens imminently.

Most of the animals were discovered at an undisclosed address on April 20.

Investigations are ongoing in relation to those who were responsible for the animals

April was a busy month for Ravenswood Pet Rescue.

On the same day as the rescue operation, the not-for-profit organisation took a chihuahua with four two-week-old puppies into care from elsewhere in Cambridgeshire, and then, on April 29, they rescued three three-day-old suspected English bull terrier puppies who had been rejected by their mum.

Sadly, two of those puppies have since died. The sole survivor is receiving high-level care – which includes around-the-clock bottle feeds every two-to-three hours – in a bid to save her.

Ravenswood Pet Rescue is now fundraising to help ensure all of the rescued animals receive the health, grooming and care they need to help make them fit enough for rehoming.

To this end, it is calling for the public to consider donating any puppy pads, washing powder, quick dry fleece blankets or pet disinfectant they may have.

Dog, cat and puppy food would also be very gratefully received.

Councillor Wallwork has been moved by the rapid local response..

“Already the generous and caring Fenland community is offering its support,” she said, “and we have no doubt it will continue to rally.”

Donations can be made at Ravenswood Pet Rescue (Second Hand Bargains), Unit 1, Lynn Road, Walton Highway, Wisbech.