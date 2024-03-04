Some of the litter-picking heroes who helped out at the last Keep Britain Tidy Street Pride event in Parson Drove.

Fenland District Council is inviting people from across the region to get involved with Britain’s biggest environmental clean-up scheme.

The council is pleased to once again be taking part in, and supporting, the Great British Spring Clean, which this year will take place from March 15-31.

Conceived by Keep Britain Tidy, the annual mass action campaign encourages residents, businesses, schools and community groups to work together in helping to achieve the goal of eliminating litter from their local area.

“This Great British Spring Clean, we’re encouraging everyone to get involved and play a part in keeping the environment on our doorstep the best it can be,” said Councillor Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council’s Portfolio Holder for the Environment.

The councillor explained how the council faces “an ongoing battle to tackle litter dropped on our streets and open spaces.”

“Keeping our district clean, safe and tidy is a huge priority for us, and our street cleansing teams work incredibly hard to ensure that’s the case,” he said.

“However, they can’t be everywhere at once, which is why the role our amazing Street Pride volunteers play is so important.”

Residents and groups from Fenland and beyond can get involved by joining one of the pre-organised Street Pride community litter picks and project work parties being held across the district.

These will be held at:

Tydd St Giles - 9 March, 10.30am (meet at the Community Centre).

Whittlesey – 16 March, 10am (meet top end of Funthams Lane).

Gorefield – 16 March, 10am (meet at Cattle Dyke Pocket Park area).

Leverington – 16 March, 10am (meet at Village Hall).

Wimblington – 16 March, 10am (meet at Parish Hall).

Waterlees – 22 March, 1pm (meet at Oasis Centre, Wisbech).

Murrow – 23 March, 9.45am (meet at Village Hall).

Parson Drove – 23 March, 10am (meet at The Cage).

Benwick – 23 March, 10am (meet at Village Hall).

Wisbech – 24 March, 9am (meet at A47 end of Elm Low Road).

March – 26 March, 10am (meet at George Campbell Leisure Centre).

Newton-in-the-Isle – 28 March, 10.30am (meet at Village Hall).

Christchurch Street Pride litter pick – Saturday, 30 March, at 11am. Meet at the Community Centre, 11am.

People can just turn up and attend one (or more) of these events on the day, as plenty of equipment will be available.

There is also the option to pre-book for those who like to be well organised in advance.

Anyone preferring this avenue can call Rebecca Robinett on 01354 654321 or email [email protected].

People who are unable to attend a Street Pride event but still wants to ‘do their bit’ can organise their own litter pick.

Those going down this route should first register their event with Keep Britain Tidy at www.keepbritaintidy.org/gbspringclean as this enables them to keep track of all the good work going on across the country.