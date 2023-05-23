Classic vehicles take over Fenland town as show-goers commend ‘great atmosphere’

One of our region’s best-loved vehicle festivals returned to the streets of Whittlesey, wowing spectators and giving free rides across the region.

BusFest 2023 saw some 40 buses and coaches dating from 1932 to 2022 take over the town centre on Sunday, May 21.

Trips to Peterborough, Yaxley, Thorney, Turves and Ramsey Rural Museum – where a major classic car show and Fen Fair were taking place – were all enjoyed by the crowds who turned out.The line-up of vehicles included buses based in Peterborough when new, including a 1958 Bristol SC4LK single-decker, registered 3003 AH now owned by Patrick Burnside from Eye (in Suffolk). ‘It’s really good to be able to bring the bus ‘home,’” he said.

As well as many privately owned vehicles, operators including Delaine, Stagecoach, Dews and Whippet were also represented.

With the weather as sunny and pleasant as could be, trips on the open-top bus were understandably popular.

Thankfully the 1956 Leyland PD2, new to Portsmouth Corporation and brought down from Yorkshire by former Peterborough man Nathan Merryweather and his colleague Xav Paine, fulfilled its duties with gusto.

The bus was operating on private hire under the Viscount Travel banner as a tribute to the firm that operated most of Peterborough’s buses before being taken over by Stagecoach in 1995.

BusFest is run by Cambridgeshire-based Eastern Bus Enthusiasts (EBE), which saves and restores classic buses and coaches, many with local connections. "We had a great atmosphere and excellent weather,” said EBE spokesman, Nick Larkin.Organisers were thrilled with the turnout and expressed great satisfaction at the feedback they received.“Many people have said how much they enjoyed the day,” Nick observed, “which made all the effort worthwhile.”

“Thanks to everyone who supported the event.”

Another vehicle new to Eastern Counties at Peterborough was this Eastern Coachworks-bodied Bristol RE.

Classic buses and coaches takeover Market Street in Whittlesey for BusFest.

Great weather for an open top bus ride. This vehicle was new to Portsmouth Corporation in 1956.

Buses and coaches carried full loads of people all day Sunday (May 21). This Plaxton-bodied Volvo B10 was new to Cambridgeshire operator Whippet in 1981.

