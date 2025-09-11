Fears raised over lost leisure facilities if East of England Showground plans are dropped

Concerns have been voiced at the likely loss of leisure facilities if a planned multi-million pound redevelopment of the East of England Showground is axed.

Fears have been raised after Showground owners, East of England Agricultural Society (EEAS) would not confirm if they would support a Section 106 agreement (S106) that has to be in place before the green light can be given to two outline planning applications to build 1,500 homes and a leisure village, school, hotel and care village on the site.

The plans for the 164 acre Showground were submitted to Peterborough City Council late last year by the society and its land promoter, AEPG.

But approval for the plans was conditional on the S106 being drawn up and signed by both EEAS and AEPG within a six months deadline.

Several new deadlines have been granted over the last few months but the council has now set its ’final;’ deadline which expires today (September 12).

If the S106 is not agreed and signed the plans will be sent to the council planning committee on October 21 when it is thought officers will recommend refusal.

But it is not clear if both organisations are prepared to sign the S106 which sets out measures to ease the development’s impact on the community.

While a spokesperson for AEPG has said there are no outstanding matters relating to the S106 the EEAS has refused to comment.

Orton Waterville Councillor Kirsty Knight said: “I am deeply disappointed with the Agriculture Society.

"The council can no longer extend the Section 106 agreement.

She said: “My main concern is that we could lose the planned leisure facility, and the area may be developed entirely with houses.

She said: "The removal of the plans for Up The Garden Bath also means there will be no family-friendly community allotment, which goes against what was promised to residents.

"The landowner EEAS needs to agree the s106 terms and deliver what was promised.

"The community deserves the facilities and green space they were promised, and the correct process must be followed

North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling said: “The ongoing uncertainty around the future of the Showground is unfair on residents.

“Our community deserves clarity, not years of back-and-forth.

He said: “The developer, the agricultural society, and planning officers need to get around the table and resolve this, so that everyone knows where they stand and next steps can be considered.”

One of the most controversial impact of the plans for the Showground was the loss of the speedway track used by elite speedway team Peterborough Panthers for more than 50 years.

Mick Bratley, of Forever Panthers Ltd, said: “‘We’re working hard to be ready to make a legal challenge.

“We’ve seen what’s being said and hope that we can discuss and make arrangements for the return of Speedway to the East of England Showground.”

What is the leisure village?

The leisure village, which will be called Cultura Place, is the central feature of the proposals.

The village will include an indoor arena, a court for a padel, a two storey, state-of-the-art golf driving range, a zip coaster, climbing wall, bungee trampolines, a jump tower and bounce pillow, mini Land Rovers, a bike trail and more. A 4,640 square metre indoor family entertainment centre will contain a range of activities.

The village will also include a 250-bed hotel, a school and a retirement village overseen by the Extracare charitable trust.

Why is the Showground being sold?

For about five decades the East of England Showground has been a popular and regular leisure destination for thousands of local people and others from further afield.

Over the years it has staged many major public events, many of which had become firm favourites, such as the annual Truckfest, Antiques Festivals, Festival of Motorcycling, the National Caravan and Motorhomes show, Fireworks Fiesta, music concerts and the annual agricultural show as well as elite speedway racing and an array of exhibitions and conferences.

But times have changed and the agricultural society says attendance at its public events has fallen.

It also says that over the last 10 years many of the open air events staged at the East of England Showground have failed to cover their costs and make a profit.

And they say it is not possible to carry on running the Showground as an events venue which was only being supported to some degree by earnings from investments and land sales.

In a letter to the council, the Society states its Showground operations failed to make a profit – income minus expenses – in any year from 2010. The worst year was 2013 when its expenses exceeded its income by £1,005,000.

It also shows that in most years even with income from investments and land sales, the Society figures at the end of the year were in the red.

Agricultural Society bosses say selling the Showground will leave the Society to focus on its charitable aims of promoting agriculture, education, and rural life.