Question mark over East of England Showground development as 'final deadline' looms

A final deadline has been set that could determine the future of multi-million pound development plans for the East of England Showground.

The land owner, the East of England Agricultural Society, and its land promoter, AEPG, have been given until tomorrow (September 12) to complete the Section 106 (S106) agreement that has been demanded by Peterborough City Council planning chiefs.

The S106 has to be in place as part of the approval decision made by councillors for two outline planning applications for a total of 1,500 homes and a leisure village, hotel, school and care home.

If the S106 agreement, which seeks to offset the community impact of the development, is not completed the matter will return to the planning committee on October 21.

It is understood the only matter that has been outstanding for some time about the S106 agreement is that it needs to be signed by both the East of England Agricultural Society and AEPG.

A spokesperson for AEPG said: “I can advise that AEPG is in agreement with the terms of the S106 as set out by the local planning authority (Peterborough City Council).

“But this needs to be signed in tandem with the landowner, the East of England Agricultural Society (EEAS), and you will appreciate we are unable to speak on their behalf.

“We believe there are no other outstanding matters regarding the outline planning applications for the East of England Showground development.”

A spokesman for the East of England Agricultural Society said: “The East of England Agricultural Society are unable to provide a comment at this time."

A council spokesperson said: "Through delegated authority powers, from elected members of the Planning and Environment Committee, extenuating circumstances have justified a final deadline extension, for completing the Section 106 agreement and outstanding highways matters.

“If the deadline of Friday 12 September 2025 is not met, the application will be referred back to the next meeting of the Planning and Environment Committee.

"The council remains committed in ensuring that any development meets planning obligations and adequality mitigates its impacts, in line with planning policy and public interest."

The latest deadline is the fourth that has been set by the council since elected members of the planning committee first discussed the proposals in October las t year.

At a glance: Key dates for Showground planning applications:

October 15, 2024: A nine hour meeting of Peterborough City Council’s planning committee. It was agreed to approve AEPG’s outline planning application for 850 homes and a leisure village, hotel, school and care village. But approval was subject to AEPG agreeing a Section 106 agreement in six months’ time. But councillors rejected AEPG’s second application for 650 homes on an adjoining part of the East of England Showground. This included the area that had been the race track for the popular Peterborough Panthers speedway team.

October 23, 2024: The decision to reject the 650 home was ‘called in’ by three councillors.

January 13, 2025: Meeting of Appeals and Planning Review committee. Councillors overturn earlier refusal for the 650 homes. But they also set a deadline to July 17 for AEPG to agree Section 106 conditions.

April 22, 2025: Request for first extension to deadline for 850 homes outline application. This was approved and set to July 17 to tie in with the deadline set for the second outline application.

July 16, 2025: Council reveals it is considering a second extension to the deadline.