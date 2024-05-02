Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been drawn up to encourage more visitors to a Peterborough retail park.

A new Burger King drive-thru is planned for the Boongate Retail Park and, separately, improvements to the entrance and exits of the park are also being proposed.

Permission is being sought by KUK Group to create a drive-thru lane to the former Frankie and Benny’s restaurant, which closed last year.

A planning application states that a reconfiguration of the car park is needed to allow for the drive-thru lane and which would mean the loss of parking spaces.

It states: “This application seeks planning permission for a minor reconfiguration of the existing car park to facilitate the provision of a lane drive thru lane

"The works are required to facilitate the reoccupation of this vacant unit by ingoing tenant, Burger King.

“The drive-thru lane will wrap around the existing restaurant unit. This includes associated infrastructure, including a height restrictor, menu boards, ordering point and grill bays.”

The two grill bays, which will provide dedicated waiting area spaces for use where a food order requires an extended cooking time, and a further two parking spaces will be designated ‘click and collect’ spaces.

It states the works would mean the loss of nine car parking spaces.

Separately, Daejan Retail Properties, the owners of the retail park, are seeking the council’s approval to make changes to the entrances and exit to ease the problem of traffic queues.

The proposed changes involve creating a left and right entry from Boongate – at the moment it has a left-only entrance – and creating a left-only exit.

While the Carr Road junction will be modified as part of the redesign of the car park, its use will remain as a left and right exit.

It is stated that the improvements will mean the creation of 31 extra parking spaces, bringing the total number of parking spaces to 358.