Fashion retailer Rich & Famous expands with the opening of Jeanster in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre
A clothing retailer has expanded its presence in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre just weeks after moving into the mall.
Men’s fashion chain Rich & Famous opened in the Queensgate in October and has announced an expansion of its operations with the opening of a new store called Jeanster.
Six jobs have been created at the store, which offers a range of jeans and trendy hoodies, tees, and more, is located on the Upper Mall next to Clarks and Ann Summers.
Catherine Lambert, Centre Director at Queensgate, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Jeanster as an expansion of Rich & Famous at Queensgate.
"Their commitment to offering the latest trends seamlessly aligns with our vision of providing an exceptional shopping experience.
"We are confident that the addition of Jeanster will further elevate our fashion offerings, allowing our patrons to indulge in the luxurious and trendy selections for which Rich & Famous is renowned."
Rich & Famous is a premium men's clothing retailer dedicated to providing the latest in men's fashion trends.
A spokesperson said: “Its Queensgate store offers a curated collection of clothing for every occasion, from casual wear to formal attire.
“With a focus on quality, style, and impeccable customer service, Rich & Famous is set to become the go-to destination for men seeking to elevate their wardrobe.”
Rich & Famous created four jobs with the opening of its store in Queensgate 10 weeks ago and says it aims to ‘bring a touch of Italian elegance and sophistication to the local fashion scene’.