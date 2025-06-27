Fashion retailer Peacocks to close its Bridge Street, Peterborough, store in just weeks
Value fashion retailer Peacocks, which occupies a major unit at 55 Bridge Street,. is to shut its doors for the final time on August 2.
Huge notices have been pasted across the double frontage of the store announce the pending closure.
It simply states: “Closing down. 2 August”
The notice also reminds customers that their nearest Peacocks store is in Spalding.
A representative of the retailer confirmed the closure but would not comment further.
The number of staff working in the store has not been disclosed.
Peacocks in Peterborough survived a closure threat four years ago after the company was bought out of administration.
Its closure in August will leave another large hole in the retail offering in Bridge Street..
