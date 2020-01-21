Fashion and lifestyle retailer TK Maxx to move into Peterborough's Queensgate shopping centre

Fashion brand TK Maxx is to move into a top storey unit at Peterborough's Queensgate shopping centre

The retailer, which currently has a store in Bridge Street, Peterborough, and another at the Brotherhood Retail Park, in Lincoln Road, is expected to open its doors at the Queensgate in mid-2021.

A TK Maxx store.

TK Maxx will occupy the former BHS unit on the Upper Mall and work is expected to start in March to prepare for the retailers arrival.

Mark Broadhead, Centre Director at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “This is an extremely exciting period for Queensgate, during which a significant investment is being made in the centre.

"Having new retailers signing up to join us is testament to our aim of successfully positioning Queensgate as the dominant retail space in its catchment area.

"Our goal is to provide an unrivalled retail and leisure line-up, which provides visitors with an improved experience in preparation for the wider extension plans for Queensgate.”

News of the move follows a successful 2019 for Queensgate Shopping Centre, during which John Lewis & Partners began to unveil its £21 million store that will complete in February.

The new look John Lewis & Partners store forms part of a wider £60 million extension for Queensgate, anchored by a 10-screen Empire Cinema.

The extension will also include more retailers and restaurants, and is set to be completed by Autumn 2021.

Several high-profile brands opened their doors in Queensgate last year including Skechers, Swarovski, Deichmann and Disney, whilst the centre also welcomed independent local gastropub, Tap & Tandoor.

Already this month, TUI has relocated to a new location in the centre and Queensgate will also welcome Virgin Holidays in the coming month.